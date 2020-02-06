Have unique love-themed food, enjoy live music and shake your legs to some romantic numbers played by in-house deejay on Valentines' Day at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. The newly-opened hotel's all-day diner Kava has some lip-smacking options curated specially for the Valentine's Day. They have curated a special menu with a line-up of a delectable spread that will take you through a decadent culinary journey with loved-themed food.

Valentine's Day spread at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Start your nom-nom session with sumptuous appetisers at the cold tapas bar, which boasts of Sushi, Grilled Artichoke with Balsamic Drizzle and Gazpacho Shooters, to name a few. You can also indulge in some unique flavours at the live quesadilla counter, complemented by freshly-made Mexican condiments. The delectable buffet also features a range of lip-smacking international selections like Barbeque Pork Spare Ribs, Moqueca de Peixe (Fish Muqueca), Wasabi Mashed Potato, and Cannelloni Florentine, which are sure to satiate your taste buds.

Valentine's Day spread at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Statement dishes from the tandoor section comprise Murgh Hariyali Tikka, Zaffrani Paneer Tikka, and assorted Indian bread. You can end your meal on a sweet note with Valentine's special desserts with a touch of red including Raspberry Napolean, Tarte Citron, Chocolate Eclairs, Strawberry Sandesh among others.

Valentine's Day spread at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

If you are game for a night out, then head straight to the one-of-a-kind liquid restaurant Vertex. With its dreamy al fresco section, it's the perfect destination for an evening to remember. Experience a delectable dinner at a romantic set-up with a love-themed decor by the terrace pool or the alfresco section, while enjoying live band music and riveting DJ night. There's also an irresistible offer of a five-course menu and unlimited pouring of select brands of alcohol and cocktails for two hours.

Lunch and dinner buffet at Kava will set you back by Rs 1099 (AI) and rs 1199 (AI) respectively. Dinner for a couple at Vertex starts from Rs 3,000 (AI) onwards