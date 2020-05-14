The lockdown has made many of us try our hand in cooking whether we love it or not. Some of us have discovered the latent chef in them while others are still struggling to rustle up something edible. To make things easier for both kinds of cooks, foodpreneur and Chef Pooja Baid, who runs Piccadilly Square on Sarat Bose Road, has come up with Meals in Minutes, a lip-smacking range of fresh, artisanal dips, both savoury and sweet. You can use them to cook anything besides having them with finger foods. Also, there are various premixes that can be used to make scrumptious starters, mains and desserts in just a few minutes.

"A simple sandwich can be given a gourmet twist with Pesto Cream Cheese or Harrisa Mayo. It takes just a couple of minutes to make healthy wraps and rolls with our Classic Hummus or Thousand Island dressing. Tossing authentic pasta is as easy as making instant noodles with Pasta Sauce (Alfredo/Arrabiatta)," tells Pooja.

Meals In Minutes sauce jars

Their signature Belgian Chocolate Sauce and Hazelnut Spread are now available in a jar and can be used to whip up desserts in a jiffy. All sauces and dips are made fresh without any added preservatives or artificial flavours and are vegan-friendly as well as gluten-free.

You can now make Piccadilly Square’s signature pancakes at home in just two simple steps, using their Pancake Premix. It’s perfect for breakfast or as an evening snack and a treat for the little ones.

Also, to make your birthdays and anniversaries easier to celebrate they have a cake premix for decadent chocolate cake to which you just need to add water and oil. All the premixes are eggless and additive-free.

Pooja baid

"The dips and sauces can be tried with unusual dishes too. The Alfredo sauce, for example, can be used to make pasta, a spread with potato rosti, a sauce for baked cannelloni or a dip with fries and garlic bread. You just have to think out-of-the-box and get creative with your cooking or follow us on Instagram (@piccadillysq) for recipes and ideas to make interesting, inventive dishes effortlessly," adds Pooja.

During this crisis, they are strictly following WHO norms and guidelines. "In

addition, we have also taken care to use sterilised glass jars for packing the dips and sauces. They are repacked in plastic wrap, which can be discarded, and the jars can be safely refrigerated for many days," informs Pooja.

Available on Zomato and Swiggy

Call 9836797680 for self-pickup

Timing- 11 am to 6 pm