With love from South America

Vertex, the liquid restaurant by Fairfield Marriott opened doors last year and since then has taken the city crowd by its magnificent view of the New Town skyline and Biswa Bangla Gate. This winter, the 95 seater lounge intends to spice things up by catering to its habitué an exclusive five-course South American brunch buffet.

With a tantalizing range of flavours offered across veg and non-veg platters, the main idea behind curating the menu is to familiarise Kolkata foodies with a palate less explored.

Speaking about the special brunch buffet the hotel manager Abhishek Sachdev shares, “We have had the Mediterranean, Central American, Korean experimentations in the city before but the Southern parts of America is less traversed. Latin American cuisine has a lot to offer and hence we have put together a collage of specialities from across the continent”.

Last year Vertex had run a successful series of thematic Sunday brunches which were changed every month. This season, the watering hole plans to go cuisine wise. Starting 5th December onwards, the fare will be altered every fifth Sunday.

Spread across an in-house and alfresco sitting arrangement, Vertex specially tailors Argentinian, Peruvian, Colombian and Cuban fares into one thread this winter. Begin with the appetising Nenas papas Rellenos (stuffed potato ball with cheese) or Enchilada meatballs (Meatballs packed in tortilla bread that are tossed in tomato salsa & baked with cheddar cheese) and move on to a delectable bowl of herb-infused lamb broth named Sancochado-NV.

Get beguiled in the exotic flavours of Ensalada de Pallares-V layered with beans, white vinegar, lime juice, oregano, black pepper, chilli, onion, tomatoes and cilantro. To move on to the main course, one gets to choose from a corn casserole that goes by the name Pastel de Choclo V and Cuban Stuffed Peppers.

“The buffet menu will be segmented in three sections. The basic one is based on just the food that can further be topped with either IMFL or International liquor at an additional price. We would be serving a range of LatAm themed cocktails dominated with fruity notes of pineapple and coconut”, adds Sachdev.

To wrap things up Indulge suggests not missing out on Chocotorta amongst many as it oozes coffee-infused chocolate with every bite.

Price: Rs. 2500++ taxes.