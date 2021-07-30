Unplugged Courtyard Kolkata offers a relaxing brunch to take care of your weekends

It’s anybody’s guess how badly hit the F&B sector has been by the pandemic onslaught. And the city’s vibrant nightlife is probably the worst hit. Most of the popular lounge bars that had sprouted across Kolkata in recent years are either temporarily closed down or finding ways to survive till the operation timings (noon to 8 pm) are back to normal.

But there are a few who are innovatively tapping the odd timings and coming up with irresistible offers for their patrons, exhausted by the prolonged spell of the infection. And Unplugged Courtyard Kolkata leads the race with its weekend brunch comprising a comprehensive food and drinks menu.

Unplugged Courtyard Kolkata

“Kolkata has been extremely receptive to Unplugged Courtyard. Now, we are thrilled to launch the new brunch affair that will be on offer on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s all about great cocktails and amazing food offered in a laid-back ambience. There will be live music in our indoor area while guests can enjoy sitting in the outdoor section at Terrazza. We have curated an elaborate menu that has something for everyone,” says Amit Kumar Modi and Priti Modi, franchise owners of Unplugged Courtyard Kolkata.

Broccoli and Almond Bisque

Cheekily named Drunken Brunch, this one is for those who are looking out for a relaxed Saturday or Sunday afternoon with friends or family over some well-curated entrées and drinks. The select dishes adorning the non-vegetarian and vegetarian sections of the menu have an eclectic mix of entremets from pan-Asian and Indian cuisines. Throw in unlimited cocktails and premium spirits along with some great music into the mix and you are all set to get a slice of the long-forgotten nightlife during the daytime.

Since the day was humid, we preferred to sit indoors, but on a cooler day, you can plonk on the relaxed lounges scattered across the open space overlooking the picturesque cityscape at this capacious diner. The best part about the brunch is that everything would be served at your table maintaining all COVID-19 protocols to ensure a no-touch service.

Dimsums

We began the gustatory trail with a comforting bowl of Broccoli and Almond Bisque and a platter of Mini Bekti Fries and Peri Peri Chicken Tikka. You may wash them down with mugs of homegrown chilled beer but we preferred the lighter cocktails on offer. The salad platter, a very crunchy Greek Salad with Dahi Vada and Cabbage Kimchi on the sides, was followed by their signature Shredded Chicken Bao. What we really drooled over, however, were the Tempura Shrimp Rolls and the Dimsum platters. Both the vegetarian and the soft meaty balls tasted heavenly and the accompanying olive oil-soaked scallion dip was addictive.

Tempura Shrimp Rolls

From the main course, Paprika Grilled Fish in Mushroom Sauce caught our attention and we were impressed by the thick and flavourful gravy of lightly-spiced mushroom engulfing the grilled bekti. We had it with Herbal Pilaf but you can also go for the other options in the staples.

Dessert platter

For those who love their tipples, they can pair their food with a wide range of premium whiskies, gin, rum, vodka and indigenous beers or wines. But before you’re too tipsy, try their desserts and we bet you will find them more intoxicating. If you ask us, the freshly-baked Mango Swiss Roll and Strawberry Monte Carlo took the cake, quite literally.

Saturdays & Sundays. Noon to 5 pm. Rs 999 / person (without alcohol).

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas