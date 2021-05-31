To spread some cheer amidst the overarching despair and glum, Piccadilly Square has come up with five exotic variants of Box of Smiles. Curated to literally bring a smile on your face, these boxes come in five variants including some interesting new additions along with their popular and signature dishes.

24/7 Smile Box by Piccadilly Square

Their Brightest Smile Box packed with freshly brewed coffee and a delish spread of sandwiches, quesadillas and waffles ensures a bright start to the day. Loaded with protein, fibre and flavour, the Wholesome Smile Box with whole-wheat falafel souvlaki, grilled veggies, baked pita chips, hummus jar, and cucumber cooler/orange julep, promises both good health and happiness.

Brightest Smile Box by Piccadilly Square

The 24x7 Smile Box is the perfect pick for any time of the day for its signature edible coffee cones, freshly brewed Drumroll coffee, grilled Panini sandwich, Belgian waffles, and chocolate almond rocks. From thier signature pancakes, cheesecake, pastries to thick shakes the Sweetest Smile Box is a handpicked selection of all things indulgent to bring out the sweetest smile. The Binge and Smile Box with Piccadilly Square’s signature Popeye’s Pick crepe, Belgian waffles, blueberry cheesecake and mini brownies can be savoured whenever one feels like it.

Sweetest Smile Box by Piccadilly Sqaure

Readily available without the hassle of pre-ordering, these gourmet boxes are designed not only to add cheer to the celebrations but also to make you feel special on any given day. We are pretty sure that those that get these boxes will continue the chain of smiles by spreading it to others. From our end, we will be contributing 10% of the proceeds to a covid-aid facility, for we are in this together," tells Pooja Baid, the brains behind Piccadilly Square.

Price: Rs 1,190 (+GST)