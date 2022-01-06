The Norwegians is offering an expansive menu for food lovers to experience World’s Local Cuisine.

After having travelled extensively across the world owing to his job on the seas, owner Nirban Karmakar wanted to cater to the people of his city with some global offerings. His desire finally took shape last August with the launch of The Norwegians at 28/1C Gariahat Road, Golpark. The 1100 sq.ft tavern’s tagline reads “World’s Local Cuisine” and is home to an expansive bill of fare and hookah offering the bests from the Orient and the Occident. Indulge was invited over for a filling Sunday brunch recently.

It is not a task to locate the 32 seater café if you are headed towards Golpark since it is situated stark opposite to Ramkrishna Mission, right beside the Anjali Jewellers showroom. Upon reaching there, a narrow fleet of stairs led us to the ambient bistro and we were welcomed with a frothy brew of Irish Cream Cappuccino. As we were guided through the menu by chef Md. Azhar, the chef expressed, “The Golpark and Southern Avenue area has become thronged with new-age cafés over the past few years. We put in our genuine efforts to stand out from the rest by bringing to the plate authentic local flavours from across the globe. We soon intend to begin serving alcoholic concoctions too”

Interiors of The Norwegians

To begin with our hearty spread, we were served at first with a filling portion of Salmon Steak- A- la- Carte Alaska. Inspired by Nirban’s experiences of trekking in Alaskan heights and grilling freshly caught salmon in the Upper Dewey Lake, the dish has been enhanced with their house made, signature mushroom sauce and compound butter. Next, we dug into a traditional handi of Palestinian Musakhan Pulao that consists of a two-person serving of Awadhi Pulao with Chicken Rezala, and a line of Palestinian Musakhan Kebab. The Norwegian Sizzler stole the show with its unique arrangement on a searing metal plate. The platter is a meat-lovers heaven with Chicken Cheese and Pepper Sausage, Chicken Drumsticks and a herby Chicken Steak served with grilled bread and compound butter.

Rabri Cheesecake with Jalebi

To call curtains on the flavorsome show, we wrapped things up with Rabri Cheesecake served with bite-sized, delicate jalebis. Even though the cream cheese was a little too dense to scoop through, it oozed out a perfect blend of flavours.

The Norwegians is all set to expand to the ground floor with a seating capacity of 28 heads and is being primarily designed as a musical café for live performances by upcoming talents from Kolkata.

The bistro is further hosting a winter special Salmon Festival which will be live up till January 10.

Price for two: Rs. 600+