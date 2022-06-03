Butterfingers by Preetanjali’s Spring- Summer palate is a haven for fruit lovers

When we think of a fruit that is synonymous with summers, mangoes win hands down but is it really the only produce our bountiful tropical gardens have on offer? Homegrown bakery Butterfingers by Preetanjali breaks conventions not only in terms of taste but the texture and garnishing as well and if you always have room for desserts, Butterfingers’ Spring-Summer Menu is something that should be on your must-try list this year.

Chocolate Tarts

Le Cordon Bleu alumnus Preetanjali Pasari grew up amidst tea connoisseurs owing to her family’s estates in Assam and wanted to stir something up that stands out yet compliments her family business. Being a baking enthusiast from age 6, donning the patisserie hat was an obvious option. “My cakes stand out because of their deconstructed layers that are not hidden underneath fancy fondants and frosting. Patrons get to experience each of the layers not just by taste but by vision as well, and I add a little bit of texture to each of my specialities. I grow all of the floral garnishings in my backyard and stick to certain colour palettes for each season,” shares Preetanjali.

Rose Lychee Pistachio cake

Each of her bakes from the Spring-Summer menu, be it a cake or a tart reflects the bountiful garden in her backyard and explores a range of seasonal produces like Lychee, Jasmine, Cherry and a host of nuts for some texture. We grew particularly fond of the lightweight Rose Lychee Pistachio cake with perfectly curated colours and flavours that complement each other well. Despite a strong presence of the chocolate- espresso palate on a range of cakes, tarts, macarons and cookies, we insist you to not miss their fruity delicacies such as Orange Blueberry Cake, Overloaded Mangoes with Almonds, Cold Set Spring Cheesecake and Walnut Jowar Crisps.

Price: Rs. 1650 onwards for cakes; Rs. 700 for boxes of cookies and macarons each.

Instagram: @butterfinger_by_ preetanjali