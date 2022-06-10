Try out a range of fruity concoctions at The Astor

Cool down with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic coolers after a tiring day at work, or just to take a break from the scorching summers at Kebab-e-que, The Astor Kolkata. The diner has further enhanced this experience with the special touch of mangoes. Kick off the mangolicious experience with Mango Poptini stirred out of mango puree, vodka and crushed popcorn and move on to Mango Daquiri packed with a punch of rum and mango puree. Pair these beverages and a host of others with similarly delectable mango special dishes such as Melon Checkers Salad, Mexican Quesadillas with mango salsa and sour cream and Mango leaf wrapped Patrani Bhetki. Wrap the journey up on a sweet note with Mango Chili Mousse. The all-round Mango special offerings, accompanied by the soothing interiors of this luxury hub is sure to satiate all your summer cravings.

What: Mango Mania

Where: Kebab-e-que, The Astor Kolkata

When: Up till June 15 (12:30pm onwards)

Price for Two: Rs. 1000++ taxes

Contact: Instagram: @theastorhotel