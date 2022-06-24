Rendezvous spells freshness with each of its exclusively curated dishes

Rendezvous atop the 20th floor of AltAir Boutique Hotel is cosy, vibrant and a perfect visual representation of French influences on colonial India. Auroville, which has developed into one of the most sought after experimental townships in the country has been packed into this 41 seater eatery decked in a contemporary accents dominated by sprightly prints and wooden furnishing. Their menu is equally ravishing as it fills the plates with an unmatchable range of flavours and colours. We found ourselves smacking our lips after a brief food trial of their latest introductions.

“Unlike authentic French plating, we have tried to keep our portions comparatively elaborate keeping in mind the Indian appetite. The flavours are as true to its roots as it can be, and stirred out of sustainable produce sourced from Auroville. Our menu is an attempt to connect nature with the gustatory adventures of connoisseurs,” shares Corporate Chef Chiranjib Chatterjee.

The seating arrangements are segmented into upholstered bench seats adorned with intricate prints and teal cushions, and regular tables of four or two, each of which is complemented by distressed wooden tables. An entire wall has been dedicated to a state of the art decal merging Parisian landmarks with iconic, lush green Banana trees of Auroville in hues of black, red, yellow and green.

As we settled on one of the spacious sofas, we were given a choice of warm and cold brews to choose from. Drenched in the effects of Kolkata’s soaring temperatures, we chose a classic yet go-to glass of cold coffee. The unsuspecting, simple brew in itself prepared us for the plethora of flavours that was to follow.

The Indian Summer Caesar served with Iceberg and Romaine lettuce marinated in a house- secret dressing arrived with chunks of smoked chicken and a soft boiled egg drooling sunset hues from its core and bowled us over with its unique pungent yet well- balanced marination. While the chicken added a depth of flavour to the salad, the egg made sure to balance things out.

Mushrooms Trifolata came along with poppy seed butter, auroville ricotta and spinach gnocchi and we must say Chef Chiranjib truly deserves a bow for each of these well- thought out curations that perfectly neutralises every ;ayer preventing them from overpowering our tastebuds.

Be it Bhetki Portuguese with Lyonnaise potatoes, or Crispy Garlic Prawn with aioli dip and house salad, we assure you freshness and a truly well researched range of flavours in each of the plates your order. A tinge of pungency, and some house stirred spices add layers to each of the dishes ensuring that none of them tasted very similar.

You may pull curtains on this gastronomic journey with Mango Nation for some summery goodness accompanied by milkmaid caramel, malai with biscuit crumb and almond flake but, we suggest you to must- try the Rendezvous Burnt Cheese Cake with a basque style, cloudy, melt-in- mouth cheese cake minus any gluten, served with cream cheese.

Price for two: Rs. 1200

Instagram: @altairrendezvous