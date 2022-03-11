Fruit Buzz: Celebrate intricate notes of the traditional drink from Spain at Ozora’s month-long Sangria festival

Just before Kolkata goes under the upcoming sweltering summer spell, luxe sky bar atop the 20th floor of Acropolis Mall has rolled dout a month-long Sangria festival with ten home-stirred, exclusive concoctions. Complemented by a sizzler festival comprising Indian, Continental and Oriental options, this had to be on our must-try list.

Red Hot Chilli, Spitalian & Classic Tuscan Red

“We have tried to give global flavours a local twist with our sizzlers. The Kolkata palate is experimental and is quite different from Delhi and Mumbai. Sizzlers are extremely popular here and hence we tried to give it a spin with new introductions such as Soy-Woy made with Soy veggies, Paneer Tikka Sizzler, and Fungi & Fro made of mushrooms alongside classics,” shares Sumiet Raghuvanshi, head chef at Ozora.

Unwind on their lavish sky deck with a viognier of Red Hot Chilli while watching the sun set over the city horizon. Notes of Lemon Grass & Chilli infused Tequila blend perfectly with the fresh Sauvignon Blanc and sits lightly on your palate. The concoction is topped with Ginger Gomme, tonic water and a split red chilli for feathery hints of spice. We suggest you pair the drink with a sizzler that goes easy on your stomach such as the French Connection consisting of Ratatouille, Cilantro rice and herbed Broccoli.

If you plan to visit after a long day at work, try out Summer is Coming for a splash of freshness. As the name suggests, a blend of fresh watermelon juice, Chenin Blanc and Triple Sec is sure to take you on a trip to a lazy sunbathed afternoon in your backyard. Add a portion of Grilled Chicken sizzler to your order for a fulfilling experience.

If you like incorporating a little sweetness in your plate, then you can pair a plate of indulgent brownies with a Classic Tuscan Red made with Sangiovese Red wine with Vermouth, and Triple Sec with a hint of fresh orange juice. Served in a snifter, the potion is garnished with a cinnamon stick and dehydrated orange slice for an intense affair.

Both the Sangria and Sizzler festivals at the 25,000 sq.ft property will be on till March 31.

Pocket pinch: Sangrias start from Rs. 750 onwards

Sizzlers start from Rs. 499 onwards