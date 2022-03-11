Fruit Buzz: Celebrate intricate notes of the traditional drink from Spain at Ozora’s month-long Sangria festival
A complementary Sizzler Festival with three broad segments of Indian, Continental and Oriental adds brownie points to the revelry
Just before Kolkata goes under the upcoming sweltering summer spell, luxe sky bar atop the 20th floor of Acropolis Mall has rolled dout a month-long Sangria festival with ten home-stirred, exclusive concoctions. Complemented by a sizzler festival comprising Indian, Continental and Oriental options, this had to be on our must-try list.
“We have tried to give global flavours a local twist with our sizzlers. The Kolkata palate is experimental and is quite different from Delhi and Mumbai. Sizzlers are extremely popular here and hence we tried to give it a spin with new introductions such as Soy-Woy made with Soy veggies, Paneer Tikka Sizzler, and Fungi & Fro made of mushrooms alongside classics,” shares Sumiet Raghuvanshi, head chef at Ozora.
Unwind on their lavish sky deck with a viognier of Red Hot Chilli while watching the sun set over the city horizon. Notes of Lemon Grass & Chilli infused Tequila blend perfectly with the fresh Sauvignon Blanc and sits lightly on your palate. The concoction is topped with Ginger Gomme, tonic water and a split red chilli for feathery hints of spice. We suggest you pair the drink with a sizzler that goes easy on your stomach such as the French Connection consisting of Ratatouille, Cilantro rice and herbed Broccoli.
If you plan to visit after a long day at work, try out Summer is Coming for a splash of freshness. As the name suggests, a blend of fresh watermelon juice, Chenin Blanc and Triple Sec is sure to take you on a trip to a lazy sunbathed afternoon in your backyard. Add a portion of Grilled Chicken sizzler to your order for a fulfilling experience.
If you like incorporating a little sweetness in your plate, then you can pair a plate of indulgent brownies with a Classic Tuscan Red made with Sangiovese Red wine with Vermouth, and Triple Sec with a hint of fresh orange juice. Served in a snifter, the potion is garnished with a cinnamon stick and dehydrated orange slice for an intense affair.
Both the Sangria and Sizzler festivals at the 25,000 sq.ft property will be on till March 31.
Pocket pinch: Sangrias start from Rs. 750 onwards
Sizzlers start from Rs. 499 onwards