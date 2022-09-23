Mumbai based bistro Pair-A-Dice has made its way to the city of joy

Wondering where to take your kid for a mid-week play date? Mumbai based vegetarian bistro Pair-a-Dice has recently opened doors in Kolkata that doesn’t only offer delectable munchies but a range of board games and play room for its patrons. Themed around board games, as its name suggests, the café is also a gastronome’s paradise much similar to what the name actually emphasises on. We were at the Royd Street outlet to experience the true feel of the kid-friendly café.

“Pair-a-dice was ideated as a response to the over usage of digital gadgets by today’s generation. Sitting and playing board games with one’s family will never go out of fashion and also offers a much required break from the monotonous screen time of modern era. Each of the board games available here are categorised from two players to fifteen, and also as per type be it fun, cooperative, abstract, arcade and more,” shares Garima Bagrecha, owner of the bistro.

Decked in pastel hues, with neon lights and big bay windows allowing ample of sunlight to flood the floor space, this 60 seater 1200 sq. ft outlet boasts of an elaborate, global menu with a local twist. Their latest introductions include a range of vegetarian sizzlers such as the Chinese Sizzler constituting noodles, veggies and veg Manchurian mounted on a searing metal plate. Their American Corn makes for a quick, tangy snack if you are not in the mood for something heavy while the Paneer Kathi Wrap can be the perfect bite while on the go.

Pair these up with some of their signature shakes named after board games, such as the Boss Monster Oreo, Ferrero Rocher Monopoly or Top That! Blueberry Cheesecake.

Price for Two: Rs. 1000 onwards

Pictures by: Anindya Saha