To die for has recently introduced a range of cocktails and a brand new menu

Shashvat Dhandhania’s brainchild To Die For has opened its doors at Ballygunge Park Road to a bigger outlet some time ago and has more good news adding up since then. The premium Italian bistro has recently acquired their alcohol license and introduced a brand new menu that has left us wanting for more. The latest introductions are nothing less than pieces of fine art as Shashvat channelises his passion for food by not just experimenting with flavours but the visuals as well. Even though the restaurant only serves vegetarian food, we have never been more delighted by the sheer perfection of flavours served on our plates.

Shashvat Dhandhania

The Le Cordon Bleu alumni welcomed us into the bistro with a sleek and simple décor in hues of white and grey, with wooden flooring and a sun roof. The latter allows ample sunlight to peep in and wash the floors with natural lighting during day time while transforming into a haven for stargazers at night. “The idea was to keep everything minimalistic, starting from the décor to the cocktails and food. Our dishes are conceptualised around one star ingredient and complemented by flavours and textures that accentuate the ingredient. The fare is as authentic Italian as it can be, and not just about pastas and pizzas people identify the cuisine with,” shares Shashvat.

Sipping into a glass of Iced Spiced Toddy, a punch of spiced water shaken with honey and whiskey touched complex notes on our palate yet reminded of winter flavours on a humid afternoon. This cocktail is enough to prepare you for the gastronomic journey ahead. Digging into a mound of Beetroot, Rocket and Feta salad took us through some unexpected flavours we didn’t expect from the unsuspecting dish. Beetroot Carpaccio with beetroot jus, rocket leaves dressed in lemon vinaigrette and feta cheese is light, crunchy and delectable. Moving on, the Tomato Bread Cheese Toast upholds tomato as the main ingredient. The entirely homemade starter constitutes tomato bread with crema parmigiana, sun dried tomatoes and red leicester cheese served with olive pate and home pressed tomato sauce.

Shashvat was on his toes to give us the best lunch experience one can have while sharing with us his food philosophy and how he perceives food as a representation of art. The small plates include Warm Brie served with fig jam, pistachios and pear served with house baked baguette slices, & Onion Tart bringing out the diversity of onions with a roasted onion filling in homemade pate brisee served with blue cheese cream, house salad and caramelised onions.

Even though Pumpkin Ravioli in Brown Butter is one of their bestsellers, we just couldn’t get enough of the simple Pici Cacio e Pepe made of Tuscan hand rolled pasta that lent a rustic touch to the dish. The pasta is smothered in a house special sauce made of grana padano and pecorino romano with a dash of pink peppercorns.

You may wrap things up with their Dark Chocolate Mousse with Poached Pears or Milk Chocolate and Coffee Mille Feuille.

Price for two: Rs. 2500 AI