Starbucks introduces two new beverages for the season of love. Chocolate Berry Kiss Frappuccino, a perfect treat with white chocolate mocha and strawberry blended to perfection and accompanied by mocha and strawberry whipped cream topped with chocolate wafers. For the ones who prefer hot beverages, Starbucks offers My Valentine’s Hot Chocolate, handcrafted with a hint of hazelnut and strawberry in your favourite hot chocolate topped with chocolate wafers.

The brand is also bringing in the fan favourites Dutch Truffle and Red Velvet with a heart-shaped twist for the season. What better way to surprise your loved one than with a heart-shaped cake?



My Valentine’s Hot Chocolate INR 310 onwards, Chocolate Berry Kiss Frappuccino INR 360 onwards.