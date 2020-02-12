If a candlelit dinner sounds cliche, how about a candlelit dinner in an underwater banquet hall, attached to a walkthrough aquarium? Given that this deep ocean tank is 3 metres deep, consisting of two million litres of water — this might be a great time to lock eyes and ask: How deep is your love? Expect sharks and sting rays for some rather ‘swimming’ company!

To elaborate on the marine life - the tank houses over 100 species of fish. So there is a whole lot to see and explore, apart from your menu of course.

The specially curated lavish buffet will feature a variety of seafood, chicken, a live pasta counter and desserts. Vegetarians can also enjoy a wide variety of delicious dishes as well.

At Below Sea Level, VGP Marine Kingdom. INR 4,000 per couple including tax and two children below four years old, 7.30 pm. By reservation only.