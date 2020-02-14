There’s never been a better time to be in love in the city of Chennai. Starlit dinners will be competing with candlelit ones tonight, personal chefs and butlers are at your beckoning and, did we mention, date night packages now include a limo dropping you home? Five-star hotels and standalone restaurants pull all the stops to bring you closer to that perfect date this Valentine’s Day. So, are you ready? Pace yourself, because once you fall head-over-heels for our list — it’s going to be tough settling for anything less.

Cabana cruising

Pamper your better half with a private cabana table looking out on to a gorgeous ocean view and a specially curated four-course menu that includes exotic dishes like a Duck Biscotti, Manchego Empanadas and Charmoula Spice Lamb Shanks. At Pelican Deck, Sheraton Grand Chennai. 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 5,000 ++ (regular table), INR 7,000 ++ (cabana) and INR 30,000++ (private cabana upper deck).

Sea you, say me

Dinner by candlelight. Romance doesn’t get more classic than that. And, the ambience at Bayview definitely amps the mood up at notch, alongside seafood specialities on the menu. Expect live music as the icing on the cake. At Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa. INR 2,750 ++ (veg) INR 3,500 ++ (non-veg) per person.

By the poolside

Enjoy a magical star-lit night with a five-course meal by the poolside, served alongside a glass of Rose wine, with love from Focaccia. INR 15,000++ forward a couple. And you might consider pampering him or her in advance with a luxurious spa day at Siddh Spa, that comes with access to four hours of pool time and sparkling glasses of wine. INR 7,999 all-inclusive per couple.Today. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Bae mine, Valentine

If ever there was a place to pop the question — this is it. Expect a Table by the Bay, literally, just a stone’s throw from the waves and conversation by moonlight paired with an extravagant five-course set menu (think Sugar-poached watermelon with feta & olive purée and Timbale of Chocolate ganache with a dehydrated brownie & hazelnut crumble) topped off by curated ‘his’ and ‘her’ cocktails. INR 7,000++ per couple. Up the ante on this package with a decadent chocolate cake, brought to you by your personal butler for the evening and a flower bouquet, for your special lady. At InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram. INR 35,000++ per couple.

Khao Suey with me

Couples who make healthy eating choices together might just get to exercise their romance for longer. That’s why, you’ve got to check out this healthy Valentine’s Day menu, which includes Keto Khao Suey and a gluten-free brownie with a Philly Mousse. At Fresh Pressery. Lunch and dinner. February 14 to 16. Veg and non-veg three course and six course set menus offer. INR 849 ++ to INR 1,599 ++ per person.



Rolling in the deep

If a candlelit dinner sounds cliche, how about a candlelit dinner in an underwater banquet hall, attached to a walkthrough aquarium? Given that this deep ocean tank is 3 metres deep, consisting of 2 million litres of water — this might be a great time to lock eyes and ask: How deep is your love? Expect sharks and sting rays for some rather ‘swimming’ company! At Below Sea Level, VGP Marine Kingdom. INR 4,000 per couple, 7.30 pm. By reservation only.

Cacao, how do I live without you?

Sample this menu: white chocolate payasam, khakras chocolate crumble and pesto cacao nib fondue. If you’re lady is gaga over chocolate, this 14-course chocolate-infused dining experience by candlelight is going to have her thanking you all the way till next Valentine’s Day. At Lyfe by Soul Garden Bistro, Alwarpet and Kilpauk. 7 pm to 9 pm, 9 pm to 11 pm. INR 2020 ++ per person. If you don’t want to wait till dinner time, opt for an all-day five-course handcrafted chocolate dessert menu at the Tea Lounge, Taj Coromandel. February 13 and 14. 9 am to 9 pm. INR 2,000 all-inclusive per couple.

Starry, starry night

Dine under the stars at this picturesque rooftop restaurant with a five-course menu paired with white wines. Look out for the Cucumber and Smoked Salmon candy for an amuse-bouche and a Mascarpone red velvet chocolate dome with salted caramel soil. February 13 and 14. At Sunset Grill, The Westin Chennai Velachery. INR 5,000 ++ for two.

Stupid cupid

How about celebrating everyone you love, instead of just one person — for a change? Over three days of love, book a Cupid’s dinner, groove with your squad to high-energy tunes and indulge in a brunch tailor-made for the family. At ITC Grand Chola. February 14 to 16. Brunch at INR 3,250 per person (with premium beverages), Cupid’s dinner at Madras Pavilion, Ottimo Cucina Italiana or Pan Asian INR 4,500 ++ per person (with beverages).

Bed of roses

This hotel isn’t just dishing out a romantic ambience — but promises to roll out the red carpet with a Valentine’s Day cake and roses, the moment a couple sets foot in the door. Then opt for cocktails by candlelight, and a sumptuous buffet spread at Paprika or a four-course set menu at the Courtyard Garden. At Courtyard by Marriott. For dinner. 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 1,950 all-inclusive.

Shred those tears (For singles!)

This is possibly the only spot in town that encourages you to vent your recent ‘love fail’ with the same gusto as an intimate dining experience. Believe it or not, you can head over to Leather Bar with a photo of your ex, put it through a photo shredder, just for the occasion — and then be rewarded with a round of shots for it! Tonight. At The Park Chennai. Somehow, aphrodisiacs by the Six ‘O’ One buffet just don’t sound as cool alongside the ‘shred your ex’ crew.

Raise a toast

Treat your special someone to a private five-course dinner under the stars, elevated by sparkling wine to raise your spirits. Expect options like Grape and Sea Salt sorbet, Braised Lamb Shanks and assorted liqueur-filled chocolates. At Cinnamon, Trident Chennai. INR 7,000 ++ with sparkling wine, for a couple.

Rock with you

Serenade your love with Valentine-inspired martinis aka love-tinis. At Westminster. Or how about a lavish five-course dinner with premium beverages, with a side serving of live jazz? At On The Rocks, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. INR 4,999 ++ without beverages, INR 6,499++ with beverages per couple.

The way you make me feel

Impress your date by picking her up in a luxury car for your dinner date. Sweep her off her feet by whisking her off to the Presidential suite, reserved only for VIPs. And opt for a couple spa session the next day, before you drop her home. February 13 to 17. At Taj Coromandel. With a bespoke dining experience at Golden Dragon or Southern Spice. INR 22,5000 ++ per night (this price covers the whole package).

Who moved my butler?

Is the love of your life much in need of some de-stressing? Opt for a spa session, followed by a five-course dinner by the pool, with a personal chef and butler. This package also includes a one-night stay in a suite, a buffet breakfast the next day and a limo ride back home! At Park Hyatt Chennai. INR 88,888 all-inclusive. Only available for one couple.

Before sunset

Watch the sunset together with an enchanting view of the Bay of Bengal over high tea accompanied by champagne at the Lobby Lounge (INR 2,500 ++ for two) or take a trip around the world, one plate at a time at Spectra (INR 3,350 ++ per person). At Leela Palace Chennai.

Bean thinking about you

Magenta tofu, pink tuna and a Red bean heart cake? Everything about this elaborate five-course menu at Colony is primed for capital LOVE. INR 1,400 per person, all-inclusive. Sip on a glass of rosé as a part of the package. Up the romance with an altogether different five-course spread at Above Sea Level, overlooking the Chennai skyline. INR 5,500 per couple, all-inclusive. At The Raintree, St Mary’s Road.