Reinforcing its commitment to the Indian coffee market, Starbucks has introduced yet another innovation with the launch of global fan favourite ‘Blonde Espresso Roast’.

The secondary bean choice, is subtly sweet with bright citrus notes, is lighter and smooth bodied which delivers a flavourful cup with slight hints of roast.

Blonde Freddo

The Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast can be experienced with the all new Blonde Freddo. Blonde Freddo is a delicious beverage with the right balance between blonde espresso and the signature cold foam. It is available in vanilla, caramel and hazelnut flavours.

You can try the Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast in your favourite Flat white, Latte, Americano and even Frappuccinos.