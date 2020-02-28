Tucked into a narrow bylane off Greams Road, Runaway Rice by Sketch is a spot of cheer in the midst of the dusty bustle. This 60-seater, sporting contemporary interiors, is from the same team that brought us Canvas by Sketch in Alwarpet — however there is a marked shift in the concept. From catering to food connoisseurs who like to savour and linger over their meal — this cosy place is for those in a rush in the middle of a working day. So, expect quick and friendly service.

Mutton biryani





The menu is stuffed with familiar staples from Indian and Oriental cuisine, albeit some with a twist. The starters include juicy pepper chicken, batter-fried chilli prawns and melt-in-the-mouth chicken tikkas. The first thali up for tasting had mini-naan breads dotted with golden, roasted garlic. Along with the quintessential Black Daal and the Butter Chicken — this combo was finger-licking delicious.

Just when we were thinking that their North Indian offerings seemed ahead of the rest — along comes the ghee-laden Podi Rice and Chicken 65! Familiar and delectable, this one had us craving for more despite being distracted by fluffy idiyappams, chicken noodles and moist Kotthu Parathas.

Brightly coloured interiors

Assortment of desserts





Though we are stuffed to our gills, our ever-smiling waiter manages to coax us into a pot of fragrant Mutton Biryani. Paired with a spicy peanut dip instead of the usual salna, the meat slides off the bone and we concede that a meal is not complete here till you have had their biryani. From the dessert line-up, the favourite Gulab Jamun is the tried and tested winner.

Meal for two at INR 500.

