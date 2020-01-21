Ever heard of an Ayurveda cocktail? The month of January seems to be serving up plenty of novelty — to raise a toast with, for a healthy start to 2020. And our tastebuds couldn’t be more excited to sample what lies in store, as we run through Chennai’s ever evolving foodscape this year. But for a kick off, here is a quick look at three festivals you might want to consider indulging in.





Cocktails meet Ayurveda

The Leather Bar brings a new modernist inspiration this Pongal with a range of cocktails that infuse carefully handpicked Ayurvedic ingredients. According to ancient Ayurvedic teachings, the six rasas — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent help achieve a balance of body, mind and spirit.

Ingredients like athimathuram (liquorice), turmeric, Nannari (sarsaparilla) and Chandan (sandalwood) — famed for their medicinal properties, add a new realm of flavour — that complement the spirits that they are combined with. We can’t wait to try the Lunar eclipse (Turmeric-infused handmade gluten free vodka, carrot juice, honey, lime and angostura) and Nannari Aviation (Nannari-infused Aviation gin, sweet & sour, sparkling water). At The Park Chennai. Ongoing till January 22. Prices range from INR 450 to INR 650, and are exclusive of taxes.





Slice of the good life

Executive Chef Deva Kumar and Chef Mauro Ferrari promise to take you on an adventurous Italian culinary journey of never heard-never served pizzas! Expect 16 hand rolled specialties like 4 Stagioni, Albese, Golosa, Six Cheeses, Frutti di Mare, Rolled-up Pizza Asparagus, Spinach Base Pizza North Sea and Multigrain Pizza Boscaiola. Up the ante on these explosive flavours by upping the anticipation — as you watch the chefs in action through the bustling open kitchen of Focaccia. January 27 to February 9. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, goes on till January 26. INR 1,800 plus taxes upwards for two. This includes a complimentary beer or soft beverage.





Don’t worry, beer happy!

Look out for jumbo style burgers paired with beer in larger than life sized beer mugs as part of an fun, new festival menu at Vintage Bank. There will be a combination of classics like Smashed Avocado with a lamb confit patty or Tenderloin Steak, as well as locally themed options such as an Aamchi Mumbai Burger, inspired by Mumbai’s Vada Pav potato patty, with Indian spices and sauces. Veg burgers at INR 699, non-veg INR 799. Pitcher beers INR 1,200 onwards. Domestic beer buckets of six: INR 1,450. Imported beer buckets of six: INR 2,200. At Hilton Chennai. On till January 31.

sonali@newindianexpress.com | @brightasunshine

