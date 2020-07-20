Latitude by The Park Chennai recently launched a new takeaway menu. From Sinful French Toast and healthy Protein Bowls for breakfast to Mezze platters and Moroccan Meatballs for lunch - look forward to an eclectic line-up of eats.

There is also a separate Tandoori Kebab section with signatures like the Achari Murgh Tikka and Hara Bhara kebab with a decadent cheese filling. The latter is available between noon and 3.30 pm and from

7 pm to 11 pm.

Prices INR 175 to INR 325.

Photo credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash