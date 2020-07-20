French Toast to Moroccan Meatballs, Latitude by The Park Chennai launches a new takeaway menu
Latitude by The Park Chennai recently launched a new takeaway menu. From Sinful French Toast and healthy Protein Bowls for breakfast to Mezze platters and Moroccan Meatballs for lunch - look forward to an eclectic line-up of eats.
There is also a separate Tandoori Kebab section with signatures like the Achari Murgh Tikka and Hara Bhara kebab with a decadent cheese filling. The latter is available between noon and 3.30 pm and from
7 pm to 11 pm.
Prices INR 175 to INR 325.
Photo credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash