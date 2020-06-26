Cheese burgers to Chicken Chorizo - The Park Chennai is celebrating American Independence Day in style. Their latest weekend menu special boasts some much-loved cuisine favourites: think appetizers like Homemade Onion Rings with a ranch dressing, sides like Fries loaded with a generous serving of bacon and cheese and main course specials like a Vegetable and feta phyllo pie.

The menu has a spree of 'grilled' options to choose from, which caught our fancy right away. Expect Cajun Chicken, Atlantic Salmon, Blue Fin Tuna and New Zealand Lamb Chops. For dessert, don't miss The Ultimate New York Cheesecake!.

Available for lunch and dinner, takeaway and delivery. June 26 to July 5. Place orders four hours in advance. INR 175 to INR 875.

Pic: Fabio Alves on Unsplash