Right at the start, we are met with test tubes, syringes and decanters. A tube runs out of a Cointreau bottle, while a refreshing mix of tender coconut and pineapple juice cools in beakers nestling in an ice bucket. We were definitely in an experimental mood at Cilantro, the all-day-dining restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Chennai. Especially since Executive Chef Rajesh Mishra had announced that a new brunch menu was being curated and that it will see the Sunday spread nearly doubled!



We geared up for a leisurely experience and we were not disappointed — with more than 50 dishes to savour. Chef Rajesh does suggest that the experience is way more indulgent if you book in advance — giving the team ample time to make the experience extra special. Think jello shots for starters!

Salmon gravlax





Mussel up

Meanwhile, we sipped on a concoction of orange-infused syrup, mint leaves and white rum, a welcome variant of the usual mojito, as the Chef tells us how he wanted to offer exclusive dishes which are rarely included in buffet spreads at other hotels. Expect lobsters, mussels and squid, among other seafood offerings. Bottles of water infused with cut fruits, fresh herbs are seen tucked into the salad section that also boasts a cheese platter and cold cuts including the herb-sprinkled slab of Salmon Gravlax.

Chilli lobster

The Slow Cooked Beef Tenderloin was tender and juicy. From the seafood offerings the poached and saucy lobsters had our attention briefly, but it was the plump scallops that ended up impressing us enough to go for seconds. The delicious Salmon Steak in Creamy Garlic Sauce had our vote easily. We noticed that numerous live counters have been added even as the Oriental cuisine corner has been expanded with a teppanyaki counter — there is a hot dog counter, outdoor grill and dosa station. The South Indian section features large traditional claypots, and our palate was delighted with the spicy Karuvepillai Era and the mandatory biryani.

Strawberry with science of chocolate





Pudding please?

The dessert counter wooed us with piles of cakes and puddings. Even as we dug into a creamy, layered, tiramisu and a luscious Jamaican Chilled Cheesecake, we were distracted by the heavily laden table at the kiddy corner. Colourful lollies, sugared jellies, animal-shaped éclairs and the popular watermelon jello added the perfect splash of happy colours to the Sunday plan.



Sunday Brunch with spirits at INR 3,630; INR 2,300 nett without.

