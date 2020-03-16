To complement its recently launched fruity flavours, Mad Over Donuts unveils a new colourful range of sweet delights. Called Colour Me Bad - this section just rolled out with two delicious new additions.

Look out for the Irish Ring Donut, filled with dark chocolate, dipped in white chocolate and topped with green spinkles. There is also Colour Me Bad, a ring donut dipped in white chocolate and topped with sprinkles that has been off shelves for a while - but is being brought back by public demand.

Pick up from the store or order online.