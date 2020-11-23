Executive Chef Chef Rohit Tokhi, at The Leela Palace Chennai has curated a special Turkey-to-go offering with bold and delicious flavours to commence the holiday season. The sumptuous take-way turkey meal is designed to be a showstopper at the table. The spread comprises roast turkey with bread stuffing, along with roasted vegetables, orange glazed sweet potatoes, braised red cabbage, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and cornbread and is modest enough for a family of four to six.

Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance and the meal is priced at INR 16,000 plus taxes.