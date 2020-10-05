If you reluctantly canceled all your travel plans this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, this might the next best thing. On The Rocks at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park recently announced a brunch themed around 'wanderlust'.

The hotel's brand new traveller's brunch takes you on a tour around the globe through the month of October. Embark on a journey of taste and explore the cuisines of the world, starting from the Italian countryside through Turkish bazaars and the markets of Asia, and end your journey with a state tour of the Americas.

Every Sunday till October 25. INR 2,250 +taxes (without spirits) and INR 3,250 + taxes (bubbly brunch). 11.30 am to 3.30 pm.