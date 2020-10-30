Vampire pasta to Graveyard sushi — we’ve got a line-up of scarily delicious treats for you to choose from this Halloween weekend. Tantalising, surprising and ‘bloody’ brilliant, here is what’s in store.

Blood on my brownie!

Sweet Blood Brownies and Vampire Pasta, anyone? Saldo has three dishes on their Halloween menu which promise delicious flavours that we’re told are a blend of healthy and ‘spooktacular’. Look out for dark chocolate brownies topped with Swiss meringue and raspberry sauce, ‘bloody’ beetroot fettuccine pasta prepared in-house and Zom-B Burgers made with charcoal buns! Order a day in advance,

on till October 31. On INR 100 to INR 250.

Ghosts & graveyards

This dine-in menu is as eerie as they come. Sample this: Creepy Stuffed Hands with Minced Chicken, Finger Bites with Bloody Nails and Graveyard sushi. To set the mood, look out for petrifying decor ranging from spider webs to grinning pumpkins. Dinner on October 31. At Spectra, Leela Palace Chennai. INR 2,950 ++ without alcohol and INR 3,550 ++ with alcohol.



Spidey tales

We bet you’ve never tasted a Pistachio skull before. Pair with Crescent Mummy Dogs, Cheddar-centred green pea fingers and BBQ worms as part of this hair-raising feast rolled out by the chefs at Hilton Chennai. On October 31. Dinner only, 8 pm onwards. At Q Bar.

Brain fog

You might call these bakes hauntingly memorable. Our favourites on the list include Scoop the Brain (brain-shaped almond and buttercream cake with berries), Dracula Pops (Dracula teeth-shaped cake pops) and Venom pots (Dark chocolate ganache filled cups). At La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel. October 30 to November 1. INR 325 onwards.



Eyeball tacos?

Dress up in your scariest costume and party the night away with appetisers like Cobweb cauliflower nuggets and Mushroom eyeball tacos. Pair with festive cocktails like the Vampire’s Kiss! INR 215 upwards. On October 31. 6 pm to 10 pm. At LiBarrel, Mylapore.