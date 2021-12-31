New Year special: Eight restaurants in Chennai cooking up gourmet plates for the last night of the year

So you're running helter-skelter to meet end-of-year deadlines, please your better half and find the perfect outfit for your New Year party. And along the way, you completely forgot you're starving! We've got you covered. Here are is a curated list of spots in Chennai that are cooking up a storm this New Year's eve.



State of the art

Executive Chef Biju Philiph curates this special menu as we bid adieu to the year gone by with favourites such as a Roasted Turkey, pan-Indian delicacies covering various states and live counters including an array of cuisines like Asian and Mediterranean. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery. INR 4,999 all-inclusive (with beverages). 7 pm to 11 pm.

Pic: Unsplash

Festive repast

Fifty-five dishes, that’s what you can expect at The Extravagant Binge at Six ‘O’ One. With a spectrum of Pan Asian, Indian and European flavours — dine on everything from Smoked Salmon with capers to Lamb Massaman Curry to Varuval Snapper. INR 3,499 all-inclusive (with beverages). Don’t miss the fun mini doughnut bar with toppings like cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and fruit compote. At The Park Chennai. 7 pm to 11 pm.

Pic: Unsplash

Meen feast

Enjoy a lavish buffet with the likes of Lamb Shikampuri Kebab, Lucknowi Gosht Dum Biryani and Meen Pulao. Also, look out for live carving stations with thyme and garlic-rubbed roast butterball turkey and barbeque roasted pork leg. At Anise, Taj Coromandel. INR 5,000 all-inclusive (with beverages). 7.30 pm to 11 pm.





Wine and dine

Chef Tenzin is offering a Chinese degustation seven-course set menu, paired with select beverages. Sample Truffle Edamame, Crystal Dumplings, BBQ Pork Spare Rib and XO Rock Lobster. At Melting Pot, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort. 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 5,000 plus taxes.

Celebration time

Here’s how you can bring in the New Year three different ways: A dinner buffet with unlimited beer, wine or mocktails, an Asian dinner with spirits or how about a lavish buffet with a live band? We find

ourselves spoilt for choice at The Raintree, St Mary's Road, Alwarpet. 8 pm. INR 3,000 onwards.



Kozhi weather

Countdown to New Year 2022 with Dakshin’s signature dishes from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh accompanied by an unlimited flow of fine wine, premium spirits and single malts. There will also be a live band to set the mood. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. Time: 8 pm to midnight. INR 3,250 ++

For homebodies:

Order a ‘Feast at Home’ box with Roast Chicken or Mushroom Wellington and more. Serves four. From Sage & Lavender, INR 2,950++ per box.

Celebrate New Year’s eve at home with this season’s best treats curated by Qmin, a gourmet food delivery platform. Look out for dishes like Sabzi Dum Biryani, Mongolian Chicken and X’mas Pudding. INR 2,800 ++ onwards. On till January 10.

