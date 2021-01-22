We’re seeing double. And it’s kind of a hoot because it’s the middle of the afternoon and no spirits have been chugged — yet. With its psychedelic décor elements and blurry signage to trick the eye — Tipsy Crow — well and truly delivers on what the name suggests. Just when you redeem yourself as steady and straight walking, ‘loo’ and behold, there’s a math equation on the bathroom wall posing a fresh test. Fortunately, 108 + 64 is easily passable!



Un, dos, très

A quick tour reveals that this recently opened restobar in Adyar packs in a whole lot more than one anticipates at the door. Spread across 4,200 sq ft, expect three levels, each designed with a different theme. The ground floor features a well-stocked bar and hopping music, while a level up, where it is quieter with natural light streaming in, you can expect lounge seating and tropical plants. The rooftop which is similar to the latter makes a great option for live music possibilities and al fresco dining.

Sparrow





The idea, we are told, over a smooth gin-based concoction with egg whites in the mix (Mariya Doriyon) is to set up ‘concept neighborhood bars’ across town. “We plan to open two more Tipsy Crows (under the KKC Food Company) in Mogappair and Nungambakkam by the end of April,” says owner Balaji Kathirvel with a hotel management background, while partner Karthikeyan, is in construction. The only expansion we find our attention on at this very moment, however, is our appetites.

Egg wrapped sausages





The menu, as it turns out, offers an exhaustive list of cuisines including Tandoori, Thai, Mexican and Italian Continental. Our vote from the appetizer section goes for the Mexican Cheese Rolls that are healthy with a wrap made of a steamed cabbage leaf, stuffed with chicken mince and mozzarella. Also, orders we would definitely repeat are the Egg Wrapped Sausage and Veg Nachos with a cheesy sauce on top that makes it difficult to stop at one.



Cognac and sprinkles

On the other hand, the orange Tandoori momos that might make for a great Instagram snapshot are a touch dry and the Chettinad Chicken Curry paired with Lemon Rice is a bit of a letdown. Fortunately, the cocktail that follows — and incidentally — doubles up as dessert, makes us forget all about it. Have you ever seen a martini glass surrounded by a rainbow of candy and sprinkles? We’re tickled pink! The Candy Crush offers a blend of VSOP Cognac, Baileys, milk and brown sugar. Here’s hoping for a ‘sweeter’ year than last. Our glass, of course, is sugar-rimmed, to reflect this sentiment.



INR 1,400 for two approx, including beverages.