Wondering where to go out to eat after catching the flag hoisting?

Focaccia at Hyatt Regency Chennai is serving up a Republic Day Brunch for where guests can devour exquisite regional Indian delights. Executive Chef Deva Kumar and his culinary brigade promise a spread of signature dishes from each Indian state. Savour Indian kebabs and breads, Hyderabad Murgh Biryani, Kosha Mangsho, Amritsari Chole Masala, Kozhi Chettinadu, Dum Aloo Kashmiri, Trianga Pulao and much more.

INR 2,626 | 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Meanwhile, over at The Park Chennai, expect a themed tri-coloured brunch that celebrates the diversity of our cuisines and flavours. Dive into an array of dishes from mezze platter, Thai style grilled fish, paneer aur kismis kofta, mutton rogan josh, vegetable biryani to decadent sweet treats like tri-colour éclairs, Republic Day gateau and motichoor ladoos!

There will also be four interactive live counters - Italian thin crust pizza, pasta, dosa with assorted fillings and toppings and Grills – chicken, fish and prawns.

INR 999 all-inclusive | 12.30 pm onwards