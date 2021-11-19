Soups and sandwiches for the healthy soul

Minal Kripalani has been in the food business for more than two decades and her foray into healthy food with Lean on Me changed the trajectory of this creative home chef, who is equally popular for decadent desserts. She started the brand in 2017 with salads and subsequently has grown to acquire a strong identity as a health food kitchen. In fact, by 2019, her brother Pavan Kripalani joined her and they started a healthy meal subscription plan. Now, continuing on that track, they have added a fresh section of soups and sandwiches to the repertoire.

“I had a lot of people who would ask me for soups simply because they couldn’t find a good healthy broth anywhere besides restaurants,” says the entrepreneur, explaining the impetus behind this addition. What further spurred her along was the lack of variety. “Other than the usual tomato, hot and sour and the likes, there isn’t much out there.”

Recently we tried the Tuna Sandwich and Carrot, Ginger & Sweet Potato Soup for dinner. The soup was creamy and the toasties and the mixed seeds added just the right amount of crunch. The sandwich was well-stuffed and soft with cream cheese, ensuring we were satiated. Other options include Cajun-spiced Pumpkin soup and Spinach, Coconut and Zucchini soup, while sandwiches include the likes of chimmichurri chicken and mayo, and caramalised onions and mushroom. Minal continues, and concurs that, “Sandwiches are a personal favourite that I was keen on starting and the combination with soup is more than a filling meal! This whole concept is actually something that was meant to be brought out much earlier but with the lockdown, it just got delayed. That in turn turned out to be a blessing! Given the weather we have been having currently, a warm soup is so fitting!”

Available only on Tuesdays and Thursdays (other days by prior booking only). Soups at INR 250 for 350 ml and sandwiches at INR 300.