Go Brgr's new menu has bagel sandwiches for the win

While there is the dine-in option at the Tryst Gourmet Café down ECR, we opted for a takeaway from Go BrGr’s new menu, since we were down the coast for theweekend. We dug into the bagel sandwiches, fries and onion rings after hours of picking up the meal — and couldn’t get over the fact that the rings were crispy, as crispy can be! “The secret of the onion rings is that they are a labour of love and took weeks of experimenting, with the right blend of seasonings, to keep them super crisp and tasty. Onion rings are 100 per cent vegan and join the falafel, tabbouleh and mezze platter as vegan options at Go BrGr,” says Omar Sait, owner and founder of the brand.

Mediterranean bagel sandwich

Warming up the sandwiches is a must before biting into them — and besides the fillings, we find the bread to be flavoursome and addictive. Made fresh every day, Omar tells us that the bagels are from Tryst, where his sister Samia Sait has perfected the recipe. “It’s a traditional bagel, made with a boil and bake method — Samia ages the dough for 24 hours, which is almost like a fermentation, giving us fla-vour in every bite and lending to shiny semi crusts on top that locks in the flavour as well as giving us a good texture in every bite. The bagels are available in plain, multigrain and everything (bagel with ‘everything’ seasoning: onion, garlic, white and black sesame).”

Our favourite is the cream cheese and lox — fully loaded and tasty. We are not surprised that this salmon stuffed bagel is one of the fast movers. The steak egg and cheese bagel is like a steak omelette filling. One must definitely try the Mediterranean bagel that smacks of freshness and simple flavours of sundried tomato, olive tepednade, feta and arugula. Expect fresh and natural spice mixes made in-house.

“Also, now that the IPL is back, our party plattersare back in full swing. We have a wings platter, mezze platter (vegan) and a chicken and beef nacho platter,” informs Omar as he signs off.

Bagel sandwiches from INR 220 onward. Available for takeaway and delivery in Nungambakkam and dine-in at Tryst Gourmet café, ECR.