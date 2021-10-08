Navaratri special 2021: Enjoy delicious festival spreads in these Chennai restaurants

Wondering where to head for your Navaratri thali this week? Look no further. We've got you covered. From traditional thalis with all of your favourite staples like Sabudana kichidi to a novel Dussehra high tea - make haste, because there is much to taste...

Kichidi and kheer

Fancy a bowl of roasted lotus seeds cooked with milk and nuts? Or how about a savoury Sabudana kichidi.This Navaratri menu includes a range of healthy staples, apart from the regular thali which serves up a wholesome assortment of flavour. Think Sweet lassi, Shakarkandi chaat, Sabudana khichdi, Jeera aloo, Kuttu atta poori and Makhana kheer. At Lobby Lounge, Hyatt Regency Chennai. Lunch only. On till October 15. Thali at Rs 675. A la carte dishes INR 375 to INR 475.

Thali at Anise, Taj Coromandel

Sago love

Feast on traditional delicacies specially put together by the team of chefs led by executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee. The thali is dotted with flavours that include Kuttu Ki Pakodi (Buckwheat flour, potato fritters); Sabudana Tikki (Soaked sago pearls patty shallow fried); Paneer Matar (Cottage cheese, green peas, cashew nut gravy); Khatta Meetha Kumra (Sweet & sour pumpkin) and of course, the delicious Sabudana Ki Kheer (Sago pearls, milk, sugar). At Anise, Taj Coromandel. Lunch and dinner. On till October 16. INR 1,800 all-inclusive.

Thali at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery

Tikki all our boxes!

This menu with handpicked seasonal ingredients features dishes such as Palak pakora, Shakarakand ki tikki, Kacche kele ki shaami and Sabudana vada. Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth can look forward to desserts like Dry fruits laddu, Kashi halwa, Walnut sheera and Lauki halwa. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery (INR 999 nett per person) or order the Navratri Meal in a Box and enjoy it in the comfort of your home via Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. On till October 15. Lunch and dinner. INR 1,400 plus taxes, serves two.

This high tea from Pumpkin Tales arrives at your door with this chic three-tier plate setting

Game of scones

This 'mobile' Dussehra High Tea will be delivered to your house, complete with the three or four-tier plate setting. The eggless menu features a delectable Gulab jamun cheesecake, Blackberry and bavarian cream filo pastry and Chocolate and coconut scones. From the savoury side, expect Grilled halloumi sliders, Eggplant and parmesan quiches and Mushroom melt sandwiches. At Pumpkin Tales; for takeaway. Made to order; two days prior notice required. INR 1,900 serves three people, INR 3,600 serves five.