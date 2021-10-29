Diwali 2021: Here are the most indulgent festive hampers you will find in Chennai

Dry fruits, mithai or luxury chocolates — our ‘cracker’ of a list for Diwali hampers this year covers them all. Opt for pre-curated parcels or bespoke options with an assortment of sweet, savoury and ornamental décor for the festive season.

Macaron moment

Hyatt Regency Chennai has a curated box of bespoke Diwali treats that can be customised as per your preference. Expect handmade chocolates, exotic dry fruits, assorted macarons and an earthern lamp for a touch of tradition. Available at Lobby Lounge. INR 799++ onwards (exclusive of taxes). On till November 4.

Nuts about you

The Royal Celebration Hamper from Taj Coromandel promises the height of luxury. Look out for an assortment of festive treats with Shahi Taj mithai, a sumptuous Chocolate fudge bar, Hazelnut brownie, South Indian savoury snacks and a box of marzipan. This is alongside readymade products like a healthy Multi Millet Upma, Himalayan Ragi Pancake Mix, Jaggery Powder Sachet, Himalayan Sunshine Chamomile, a duo pack of tea (with a timer) and bottles of roasted cashew nuts, almonds and pistachios. Décor elements like a toran decoration and a crafted Whitewood Ganesha idol from Taj Khazana, as well as a stylish tie and cufflink set and silk stoles are also part of the hamper. INR 45,000 all-inclusive. On till November 4.



Mithai and mixture

From boutique gifting options to lavish gourmet goodies, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park has put together six varieties of hampers for you to choose from. Sweet selections include Dry Fruit Ajmer Cake, Kaju Anjeer Roll, Rajkamal, Badusha, Mysore Pak, Tirunelveli Halwa, Munthri Cake and Nellikai Mithai. Savouries from Mami’s kitchen will feature homemade podi and pickles, Mylapore Mixture, Ellu Urundai, Cashew Pakoda, Thattu Vadai and other popular snacks. You could also opt for a DIY option of making your own Diwali hamper with a choice of 38 items ranging from artisanal cheese, choicest beverages, homemade chocolates and traditional sweets paired with customized gift cards and indigenous souvenirs. INR 850 to INR 6,450 all-inclusive. On till November 4.

Kaju later!

Chefs at the InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort have a bouquet of two festive hampers up for grabs. Gold Dust contains a grand selection of Indian savouries, handcrafted macarons, a gourmet Indian mithai range and a bottle of sparkling wine, along with a beautiful terracotta diya. INR 2,500. The other hamper, Platinum Sage, is a customizable hamper that can be curated with assorted gift-ready boxes — including options like traditional Indian mithais such as kaju katli khas rolls, mawa dry fruits and motichoor ladoos. INR 1,000. On till November 4.

Crispies & cookies

Smoor rolls out three artisanal tins of goodies for the festive season. The Truly Gifted Tin comprises decadent options like Centre-Fill Cookies, Stir-It-Up, the chocolate-on-a-stick; a pack of five Almond Sensation Chocolates and Chocolate Buttons. INR 2,600. Meanwhile, their Memoire Tin is thoughtfully packaged with nostalgic treats like Choco-coated Nuts, Pebbles, Paprika Cheese Chilli Sablé and luxury couverture chocolates with cocoa ranging from 40 to 70 percent. INR 2,600. The mega Festive Fiesta hamper comes with a wooden tray and packs in gluten-free crackers, exotic Mayan chocolate and Wellness Barks infused with herbs. INR 5,300. Order at store or online. On till November 4.

Murukku love

Adhirasam, badusha and Mysore Pak... relive your childhood memories with homemade Diwali sweets and snacks from the Sweet Karam Coffee kitchen. Choose from a Sweet Combo Bag, a Snack Combo Bag (with Madras Mixture, Butter Murukku and Karasev) and festive gift boxes with a combination of both. We also like their special Diwali Cracker Chocolate Box! INR 749 upwards. Available pan India. On till November 3.

Sweet tooth

Allow yourself a cheat day and enjoy some utterly delightful desserts in light of this festive season. Truly Scrumptious presents a variety of festive gift hampers that come with a heavenly assortment of pastries, including delectable brownies, marzipan, nut butter, dessert jars, hazelnut fudge and dark chocolate fudge. INR 500 onwards. Available for delivery. +919840958082. trulyscrumptious.in

Festive treats

Gift your loved ones these specially curated sweets hampers for Diwali. The Leela Palace Chennai is offering gourmet boxes which include artisanal chocolate pralines, cookies, Indian sweets and savouries, scented candles, idols of Lord Ganesha and even red wine! You could also customise your own hamper with sweets and savouries of your choice. INR 1,099 onwards. +919833475458. theleela.com

Sweet surrender

This Diwali hamper from Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa is the perfect gifting option with a choice of a variety of classics like Mysore pak and mohan thal; to international delicacies like baklava, white chocolate bonbons and healthy granola bars. From petite boxes to family-size hampers, everything is customisable and available in sugar-free options too! INR 599+ onwards. Call +917824010225.

Berry berry healthy

Fudged by Novotel Chennai presents a delectable selection of guilt-free desserts like a Vegan Drynuts Barfi, an eight-grain Berry Granola Bar and Oats and Coconut Ladoo. Also, expect to find handmade fudge cookies, chocolate bonbons, chocolate truffles, fudge tarts and cakes — all in curated boxes to suit a wide range of gifting needs. INR 349++ to INR 1,399 ++. On till mid-November.

*With inputs from Praveena Parthiban