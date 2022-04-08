Feed your weekend hangover with Off The Record’s new breakfast buffet that opens as early as 6 am!

Restobars usually don’t open for business until past noon. So we were curious when Off The Record by The Thief recently launched a weekend breakfast that opens as early as 6 am. Served buffet style in an al fresco setting, expect Continental and South Indian sections serving everything from Porridge to Pongal. This is apart from live counters that include eggs to order, pancakes and waffles. At Rs 549 a person, we think the spread is quite the steal. Although, for folks who like to sleep in on a Sunday, unfortunately, the whole spread is packed up by 10 am.

Eggs Benedict





Egg-cellent choice

Over a pretty blue plate of Eggs Benedict drizzled with a creamy Hollandaise sauce, we chat with partner S Harichandran, who is already planning a more elaborate weekend brunch — that will be available post 10 (thank goodness) for folks in the months to come. He tells us, “We wanted to create a breakfast option for folks who either just wrapped up a long night of partying or a second category who use the morning as an opportunity to socialise and meet friends.”

Avocado on toast

Don't go bacon my heart

And as we take a bite of our Avocado on Toast (served on a light croissant), he points out, “Another priority was to keep our dishes fresh, which often you don’t find in a coffee shop when staples on the menu are pre-packaged.” Impressed, we move on to bites of their other offerings — juicy German sausages, salty bacon strips, a medley of cheeses (like sharp red cheddar and edam) to pair with crackers and apple slices. For a taste of the Indian section, we skip the idly and dosa and instead order a main of Idiyappam and Lamb Stew. The idiyappam seems to have been forgotten but we find ourselves lapping up that stew, which is warm and comforting, with meat as tender as can be. And quickly, forget all about the accompaniment as we get distracted by the live counters.

Cheese platter



For a sweet ending, we sample a platter of both waffles and pancakes topped with blueberry compôte. But sadly, the pancakes are dough-ey and the waffles chewy instead of warm and crisp off the toaster. Some hits, some misses. C’est la vie!

INR 549 per person. Open from 6 am to 10 am on weekends.