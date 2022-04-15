Good Friday: Three hot cross buns in Chennai to get your hands on this weekend

Good Friday is here. And you know what that means - warm hot cross buns, fresh out of the oven. While we love the traditional kind we grew up, here are some spots in Chennai giving these buns a delicious twist.

Raisin the roof

These Hot Cross Buns come in a classic raisin option as well as with dark chocolate. Normally made with white flour, the bakers at Pumpkin Tales up the ante with half white flour and half brown, mixed spices like ginger, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg with a hint of orange. At Pumpkin Tales, INR 50 a piece.

Hot & cold

Ever imagined biting into an ice cream-filled bun on Good Friday? This ‘Hot Brioche’ promises a play of temperatures. Choose from a filling of either Five Bean Vanilla or Belgian Chocolate with toppings like hot fudge, French almonds or roasted strawberries. At Amadora, INR 350 a bun.

Marzipan cross

Bite into a rich marzipan stuffing, with pops of sweet and tart notes from dried raisins and cranberries with this interesting batch of buns. The cross, normally made with flour is swapped out for marzipan as well. At The Park Chennai, INR 240+ for six pieces.