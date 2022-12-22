Seven Christmas eve feasts in Chennai that dish up all of the festive fixings from golden turkey roasts to warm pudding and pie!

When it comes to a Christmas feast, the essentials are easy enough to find, but we wanted to up the ante this year and really go all out. From an exquisite seven-course spread to buffets that will have you literally singing Fa la la la la all the way home to an exclusive vegetarian repast and at-home boxes delivered to your door in case you feel like feasting in your jammies— we serve up all the deets.

Toast to the roast

This Christmas eve dinner buffet pulls out all the stops. Highlights include a live carving section with a Duet of Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Poached Seafood Cocktail Bowl and vegetarian options like Roast Pumpkin & Hazelnut Ravioli with Saffron Cream and Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese Terrine. There is also a delectable Indian spread with options like Mutton Dalcha, Nandu Biryani and Apricot & Mozzarella Kofta Curry. This is apart from live stations like a Salad Bar, Mezze Bar, Deli Bar, Cheese Section and even a cart of Frankie wraps! Dessert comprises classics like Apple Crumble Pie and Christmas cake with frosted icing, as well as Mascarpone Lemon Cheesecake, a White Flaky Angel Yule Log and a desi-inspired X’mas Fruit Gajjar Ka Halwa. At The Dining Room, Park Hyatt Chennai. 7 pm onwards, INR 2,500 ++.

Bisque, please

Feast on a seven-course spread as you countdown to Christmas. Start things off with a Crispy Quinoa and Parmesan Cup with green apple for an amuse bouche, move on to a Prawn Bisque soup, a Smoked Duck salad, a Poulet Crispella Tamarillo emulsion appetiser and later a sorbet of Lemon and Peppercorn to cleanse your palate before a main of Turkey Ballotine with Cranberry Sauce. Vegetarians can opt for a ‘Beet’ Wellington before you wrap up with Shiraz Poached Pear or Warm Christmas Pudding for dessert. At On The Rocks, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,250++





Yule log lovin’

Check out the Christmas Eve dinner at Feathers Hotel with your friends and family. Their special menu boasts of dishes like Roast Turkey with accompaniments (creamed brussel sprouts, glazed chestnuts, roast gravy and cranberry jelly), Smoked Duck, Salmon Coulibiac and Prune & Apple Stuffed Pork Loin. Also expect multiple live stations, an eclectic salad bar, a chocolate fountain with a cookie tower, festive desserts like a traditional Plum Cake, Yule log, and an edible Chocolate Santa. 7.30 pm to 11 pm. INR 2,499 onwards.





You butterball-ieve it

Family-size portions in an abundance of festive bakes. That’s what you can expect from the X’mas menu at Canvas By Sketch. Think Slow Roasted Butterball Turkey, Lamb Wellington, Bourbon Braised Pork Belly with an Apricot Glaze and Lobster Thermidor. Vegetarian options include a Classic Ratatouille Manicotti with Red Cheddar Gratin and Butternut, Spinach, Brie & Gruyere Cheese Pithivier. Meanwhile, their desserts include a Bailey-centred Double Chocolate Yulelog with Praline and a Marshmallow Centred Pavlova. Order by the kilo, advance notice of 24 to 48 hours is required. INR 950 upwards.

Home turf

If you aren’t in the mood to dress up and prefer enjoying a festive table at home in your jammies — this Christmas At Home Box is for you. It includes a Christmas Salad (oranges, feta, arugula, walnuts and dried cranberries), Roast Chicken & Gravy or a vegetarian variant of Mushroom Wellington & Jus with sides of Truffle Mash, Roast Vegetables and Garlic Bread. For dessert, there is Bread Pudding and Custard. At Sage & Lavender. On till December 31. Pre-order a day in advance. One box serves two, priced at INR 1,495 ++.

Veg out

This hearty Christmas brunch serves up a rainbow of flavour and is entirely vegetarian. Expect close to 30 dishes on the buffet including Butternut Squash Soup, Waldorf Salad, Falafel with Hummus, Peri Peri Mac ’n’ Cheese Croquettes, Thai Green Vegetable Curry with Burnt Garlic Rice and Mock Chicken Masala! Also, look out for a live pasta station for a toss-and-stir of your favourite sauces and fixings. Dessert includes Kala Jamun, Carrot Halwa, a Red Velvet Mousse Jar Plum Cake and Yule Log Cake. At Svah by Synck. INR 1,300 ++.

Keto to my heart is dessert

Holiday temptation is real. But indulge, we must. However that doesn’t mean we can’t opt for desserts that are curated to match the diet you’ve been sticking to all-year round. Keto Kadai has come up with a range of desserts that are low-carb and sugar-free. The menu includes gingerbread, almond cookies, muffins, tiramisu, lemon cake and assorted breads like coconut, almond and cocoa. Keep for five to seven days in the fridge. Pre-order required. Minimum order INR 1,500.