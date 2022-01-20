Kovalam fisherman Murthy Megavan fulfills a lifelong dream of opening his own surf school

After 21 years of riding the waves, popular fisherman and surfer Murthy Megavan set up his own surf school this week. Hailing from the Kovalam village (where folks might remember the broken window that was his first surfboard) — Murthy, who has since become something of a celebrity with his unique story which has repeatedly made headlines, has come a long way. He even helmed lessons at the Covelong Point Surf School which opened a decade ago. “But the Murthy Surf School is different, it’s special,” he tells us. “It is mine, and entirely unsponsored,” he shares, with a swell of pride.

Murthy Megavan





Located on Pearl Beach Road in Kovalam, the school co-founded with his partner Sheena Ramanalukkal, employs 10 fishermen-surf instructors from his village. “Many of them are top-level surfers in the competition circuit,” he says. And the establishment which caters to beginner, intermediate and professional levels of training is currently stocked with 50 surfboards for those keen to learn, but lacking the equipment.



Given the pandemic, we find out that practical sessions out of the water will see both instructor and students wearing a mask. Although, once in the sea, Murthy says, “There is little chance of contact and the saltwater works as a natural sanitizer.” Having taught his own son how to surf as early as three years old as well as senior citizens over 85, age doesn’t seem to be a bar at this surf school. Classes start at 7 am, although Murthy says he can start earlier for school or office goers, on request.

A beginner lesson is priced at INR 1,500 for an hour-and-a-half. One-on-one sessions are INR 1,000 and group classes are INR 750. Book 24 hours in advance.