Flavours by ITC's 'Curry Fest' menu serves classics like Mangalorean Fish Curry and Nimona Kofta from Delhi

Curry is comfort. But a collection of curries curated from around the country — now that’s luxury. And no one pulls off this sort of culinary R&D better than the ITC group. Following in the heels of their novel Biryani and Pulao Collection launched last year, is the group’s latest Curry Fest by Flavours. This menu, which is ‘delivery only,’ features 10 classics including the Mangalorean Fish Curry and Nimona Kofta from Delhi.

Nimona Kofta curry



Mayank Kulshreshtha, Area Executive Chef, tells us it took six to eight months of research and trials to develop this menu before it was launched a week ago. “We narrowed the menu down from a repertoire of around 40 curries,” he recalls, adding that spices were sourced from respective regions to ensure authentic flavours.



We are sent a selection of three curries from ITC Grand Chola for a hearty lunch on a Sunday — and quickly discover a spectrum of flavour. The Jhinga Salan, which pairs best with piping hot steamed rice, is a blend of sesame, coconut and peanut with juicy prawns, lending much delight in a bite. Meanwhile, the Murgh Tikka Masala is bright red, creamy and has just a touch of sweetness. Though we are least excited about this one given how commonplace it is, this dish turns out to be the one we mop clean the fastest with our Lachcha Parantha on the side.

Jhinga Salan



Side note: other standard accompaniments include the indulgent Butter Naan and flaky Veechu Parotta. But we opt for rice to go with our final dish, the Gongura Mamsam. If you’re looking for some heat — this option from Andhra Pradesh does not disappoint. Expect tender lamb chunks in a dynamite curry — we recommend you keep a pot of curd handy. Or you could just dive into the tub of gulab jamuns that look like tennis balls (you get one for every dish your order) and enjoy a sweet syrupy reprieve like we did.

Available till August 7. Order online. INR 625 to INR 750.

