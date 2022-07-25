The Red Box group launches 'The Green Box' a dine-in outlet in Kilpauk which serves Pure Vegetarian Indo-Chinese

Popular Chinese takeaway brand The Red Box, well known for its budget-friendly choices and signature packaging is now targeting the vegetarian-only segment. The group which began operations in 2015, and currently has 32 + outlets across nine cities has just launched 'The Green Box' with specials like Mushroom and Paneer momos, Wasabi Tofu and Millet rice with Dry Fruits.

Expect a similar template: Pure Veg Indo-Chinese food on the go as well as a new dine-in model. The latter serves food that is quick, tasty and offers value for money, and has a seating capacity to accommodate up to 20 people.

Located at: No 32, Rajaratnam St, Kilpauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600010.