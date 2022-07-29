Weekend fun: The swanky new Big Bull Lounge in Chennai has three levels and serves impressive global fare

With soft ambient lighting and sections of gold panelling on the ceiling — our first impression of the new Big Bull Lounge spells ‘snazzy’ from the get-go. Owned by former HR professional Aravind Balaji (32), this three-level restobar is spacious and boasts a well-rounded menu of global cuisine curated by chef Mohammed Siddiq. Think Vietnamese Rolls to Shepherd’s Pie to Double Cooked Kerala Style Beef. We think it wise to get a quick tour of the place before we settle into the comfortable lounge seating and are swiftly whisked off to the nightclub on the second floor ‘Nebula’ and then right after head over to ‘The Groot’ rooftop dining space on the third floor (where we are greeted by a life-size Groot!)

Nutty cheese cigars with a pineapple relish

Angamaly pork



Care for a cigar?

“We wanted to create a place for everyone,” says Aravind, with reference to how each floor is starkly different from the last. Over Nutty Cheese Cigars that pair with a sweet pineapple relish and slow roasted chunks of Angamaly Pork in a chilli and pepper masala, we find out more about what is to come. In the pipeline over the next couple of months, is a plan to cover the ceiling of Nebula with different sizes of LED panels using Madrix technology which integrates music and lighting. “I am bringing down technicians from Mumbai,” Aravind tells us, explaining that this is quite a specialized process, and will be quite the highlight once complete.

Horse Rider cocktail



Giddy up!

At this point, we’re distracted by the arrival of a cocktail that the waiter places on our table in a glass shaped like a sea horse. The name ‘Horse Rider’ fits perfectly, we think, as we sip on Cuban white rum shaken with cream and pineapple juice for a hint of sweetness. House-made green chartreuse gives the drink a sea green shade that matches the theme. More plates are laden on our table now which is quickly beginning to fill up. Of the many choices we are brought to sample, the most curious sounding is the Parotta Chicken Lasagne. Expect layers of Malabari parotta and chicken morsels baked in a curry sauce. While the presentation checks all our boxes, the dish itself is relatively underwhelming. We recommend you opt for the Broccoli Shimla Mirch (with cheesy chargrilled florets) or the Mustard marinated fish instead.

Chicago Deep Dish Pizza



Upper crust

For mains, the Nashville Chicken Burger with a crispy chicken steak between the buns is a delight. But if you’re looking for that one plate that deserves a spotlight so you can skip the frills of appetisers, fries and so forth and just save your appetite for a favourite — our recommendation is the Chicago Deep Crust Pizza. One bite into that heavenly cheese-laden slice and we wish we had the capacity at this point to devour the entire pie!



Sadly, we do not. So we shed a few tears over our unfinished second slice —just as an indulgent platter of Maple and Elderflower Cheesecake perks up our spirits. If you’re in the mood for a dessert cocktail instead, try the Long Last — which has rich Swiss Toblerone chocolate infused with mellowing bourbon whiskey and just a hint of caramel.

Meal for two INR 2,000.

