SkyLoft at Feathers hotel in Chennai rolls out a new menu with a focus on juicy skewers

We are a tad uncertain about rooftop dining in Chennai mid-June. But seven floors up, at SkyLoft over at the Feathers hotel — the breeze is cool and the panoramic view has us smitten even before we are seated. That apart, every table is illuminated with a soft blue glow which lends an air of romance to the setting. But our attention quickly shifts from the mood to the aromas wafting off the table. Executive chef Prem Kumar Naidu has invited us over for a taste of his brand new menu which covers an eclectic spread — think Mutton Chapli Kebab to Mushroom Risotto.

Quinoa salad





“Our menu continues to have cuisines like Indian, Continental, Mediterranean and Oriental as well as fusion dishes,” chef Prem says. We experience the latter with their savoury Shakalala Lychee coated in panko crumbs, which has us curious but sadly disappointed with the dry, lacklustre fruit on

the inside. Not bounding with juiciness as we would have hoped. But shortly after, our table fills up with platters of smokey grills and this seems to be where all the flavours lie. “Our focus now is on fresh grills and barbecues,” the chef confirms.

Hawaiian chicken





There is a Grilled Cottage Cheese stuffed with creamy spinach and drizzled with walnut sauce that is not to miss. Succulent chunks of barbecued Caribbean-style chicken have us reaching for seconds. And later, their Char Grilled Fish with a homemade mustard glaze has us licking our fingers. “All our sauces and marinades are made in-house, so everything is fresh,” chef Prem makes it a point to emphasise. And this comes through with the bold flavours as well.

Elaneer payasam





However, there are hits and misses with this menu. And our main course — a much-awaited platter of Smoked Pork Chops tastes more Indian than Continental and the meat is neither tender nor brimming with flavour. Fortunately, this is promptly redeemed by the Wild Mushroom Risotto which is wholesome and earthy. We end the evening with a generous bowl of Elaneer Payasam, with little bits of fresh coconut to nibble on, much to our delight.

Dinner only. Meal for two at INR 4,000 ++

