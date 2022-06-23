Weekend binge: Bite into a '1 kg' Jumbo Cake Burger at Hyatt Regency Chennai's burger fest 

Hyatt Regency Chennai invites all the burger fans in the city to enjoy a menu full of lip-smacking, gourmet burgers paired with the best beers, music and more. The Burger, Slider & Beer Promotion features six sumptuous veg and non-veg burgers that will take your taste buds on a gastronomic adventure. Although, their Signature Jumbo Cake burger is certainly the biggest highlight. Weighing 1 kg, you might want to skip breakfast before you dig into this one. Expect sesame buns packing in ground tenderloin, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese sauce, pickled young cucumber... and the finishing touch, gold leaves!

All of this will be plated on the table right in front of you.

This apart, the fest will feature Waffle Chicken Sliders or Chicken & Cheese Hotdog. If you’re a seafood lover, you just can’t miss the Lox Bagel and Goan Prawn Rissois. Meanwhile, vegetarians can opt for either the Black Truffle & Brie Slider, the Malai Broccoli Burger or a Feta & Fig Slider. All burgers will be served with a choice of Masala or French Fries, Potato Wedges or a House Salad.

On until June 30. Timings: 12 pm to midnight. INR 695++ onwards.