Boasting an exciting global menu, this swanky rooftop restobar is Chennai's favourite already

If you are wondering how the Lemony Seafood with Garlic Rice at the newly launched Sky Brew is so delicious — we know the secret. It’s Chef Elam Paruthi. Hailing from a community of fishermen, besides putting juicy bits of fish, prawns and squid in the delicious piquant gravy, he was also the one who put the popular local catch, the sheela meen (barracuda), in the semantics of the establishment’s name, we are told!

Over a delightful meal on the sixth floor of the building, where the restobar Barracuda Brew is on the fifth, we catch up with one of the partners Praveen Rajkumar and the brand consultant Naveen Howie, even as the chef woos us with irresistible signatures from the menu. The high ceiling scattered with chic cage-like lights, the quasi industrial décor at the 160-seater makes for a great place for a breezy sundowner with refreshing cocktails or a casual coffee even, since they also have El Mijor on board offering the likes of the robust cold brew that we were sipping on. For the filter coffee fans the Cortado is a perfect cuppa.

Naveen informs us that, "An open air concept was 'Brewing' for over two years. We planned a rooftop experience around open dining, a signature Botanical Bar, uncluttered seating, easy multi-cuisine finger food, coffee and a co-working space!" The sprawling space and the eclectic choice of seating that ranges from a community table to quietly tucked away two seaters and high chair bar staples definitely support the grand plan.

“Post pandemic there is a big demand for open spaces — But Sky Brew is more than just a rooftop restobar. It is also the answer to a contemporary dining space that offers signature dishes with emphasis on global flavours and a chic vibe,” says Praveen even as we bite into plump oversized Kataifi prawns — after all a bar menu is incomplete without a deep fried version of a prawn tempura. Another bar favourite that has got a luxe makeover is the pigs in the blanket. We jab into succulent rolls of Gold Wrap Onion and Cheese Chicken Sausage. Yes, it is gold dusted. As you digest that — the buns arrive. The Korean buns are all about the cream cheese stuffing and the garlicky buttery topping — and while it’s trending in the city, this version takes the cake.

The aforementioned Seafood with Garlic Rice is our favourite main till the slow roasted baby backs with orange jus eclipses the former. The balance was tipped in favour of the ribs once we had a forkful of the green apple fritters and the avocadoorange salad that came alongside. For dessert we bite into a crisp-onthe-outside Espresso Cream Bun that oozes sweet mascarpone ensuring there is no elegant way to do it! However, it is the Tiramisu that gets the crown — with freshly chopped strawberries for topping, the dessert is heavy on indulgence and restrained in sweetness and a definite repeat order!

Meal for two at INR 2,400.

— Sabrina Rajan