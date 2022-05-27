This Sunday, Crowne Plaza has a thumping sundowner with grills, barbeques and a dip in the pool

Nothing like a pool-side sundowner to make a summery Sunday perfect. Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park has caught that mood and from 4.30 pm onwards you can dive into a fun party this Sunday and catch a sunset while you are at it. Look out for the gentle giant inflatable unicorn floating about patiently for you to jump into. However, do note that all the revelry at the bar is reserved for post swimming only. Meanwhile, we are quite taken up with the Tipsy Famingo, the rose-hued gin-based cocktail specially designed for the poolside event, (yes, there is a Flamingo floater to match!) which is foamy headed and has citrusy notes.

BBQs and burgers

From the grills

Catching a sneak peek of the menu planned, we noted the live grill station, cheese platters and the exciting variety of sliders. The succulent Cajun Spiced Chicken Mini Burgers are a must-have. Two of those could be called a dinner! The sunset BBQ will also feature more Asian grills like the grilled mackerel (saba shioyaki), spiced BBQ pineapple and Thai spiced cottage cheese. Gyu tataki, the tenderloin grill, was cooked just right, retaining the moisture and ensuring a juicy offering. Executive chef Manpreet Singh Malik shared with us, “The menu was designed keeping in mind the pool party mood with a chill and grill concept (chill with the in-house made cocktails and BBQs from the freshly made grills, all charcoal smoked) along with tapas and cheese.”

Move yo body

Dessert counter at the Sundowner

While the colourful décor and lights set the tone for the second edition of their Sundowner, popular city DJs Sam Shroff and Neena are promising some deep house for us to groove to. Soon, we realised that we must prepare to be languorous and do justice to the spread that has a generous dessert section and includes a live churro station!

INR 1,500++ onwards per head, not including beverages. Special packages from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

— Sabrina Rajan