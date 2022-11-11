Grand Chennai by GRT introduces a new degustation menu inspired by India's western coast

Take a gastronomic journey through the length and breadth of India’s Western Coast with the latest menu by J. Hind at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels called 'The Coast is Calling'.

Enjoy a flavourful journey with delicacies like the famous Kakka Erachi Soup (Ocean Clams Soup) or a hot bowl of Kotte Saaru (Jackfruit Seed Soup). Bite into Yetti Karwar Fry (a South Indian Prawn dish) or Pazham Pori (Deep fried ripe Nendram banana) and plenty more!

On till December 15. For lunch and dinner. ₹1,800 per person for vegetarian, ₹ 2,050 for non-vegetarian.