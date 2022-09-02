Onam special 2022: Eight spots in Chennai that are serving up 'sadya satisfaction' this harvest season

Prepare for a sadya feast this weekend. Or if you're like us, and have been saving your appetite for traditional festive favourites like olan and avail all of last month - join us as we sadya hop through the city. Five star hotels and restaurants serving Kerala fare are going all out with some spreads serving anywhere between 23 to 35 dishes!

We hope you've skipped breakfast...

Taj Coromandel

This Onam menu features all-time classic favourites including Avial (a mix of country vegetables, coconut and cumin); Pachakaya Kaalan (raw banana cooked with ground coconut in tempered yoghurt) and Olan (white pumpkin in coconut milk). Team these up with idiyappams, red rice or white rice and then finish with desserts like Ela Ada (coconut and jaggery-stuffed rice casing); and Pazham Pradhaman (banana and jaggery pudding). On September 8. At Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel. Lunch and dinner. INR 2,200 ++ (veg thali), INR 2,500 ++ (non-veg thali).

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

This Onasadya Festive Meal in a Box comprises 26 traditional dishes prepared by Namboodiri cooks from Kerala. Start with Uppu, Chera Pazham, Chena Chops, Shakara Varatty and Pavakka Kondattam. An elaborate section of vegetarian dishes includes Olan, Cabbage Thoran. Avial and Kootu Kari, alongside pickles like Beetroort Kichadi and Pineapple Pachadi. Each box serves five people and comes packed in stainless steel containers and a hot box to keep your meal fresh. For lunch only. September 6 to 8. Available for dine-in and takeaway. INR 4,950 ++

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa

It’s that time of the year again. The harvest festival is around the corner and you might want to skip breakfast to do justice to this buffet spread. Bringing back all our sadya favourites, this spread serves up Olan, Kadla Curry, Chena Erissery, Ulli Theeyal, Pineapple Pulissery and of course Appam and Stew. On September 8. At Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram. Lunch only.

INR 2,149 ++.



Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road

This special sadya menu serves up a spree of festive staples like Avial, Puliserry, Kootu Curry, Pineapple Pachadi and Olan, with Ada Pradhaman and Pazha Pradhaman for dessert. On September 8. At Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. Lunch only, 12.30 pm onwards. INR 1,111 ++





Savera

This sadya spread has an elaborate 35 dishes including favourites like Thoran, Avial, Kalan, Olan, Kadla Curry and Puttu. Desserts are traditional sweet treats such as Paal Ada Payasam, Paruppu Pradhaman and Pazha Ada Pradhaman. On September 6, 7 and 8. At Malgudi, Savera hotel. INR 1,500. Available as a buffet spread on September 8, at the Piano in the same hotel, 12 pm onwards. INR 1,300.

The Raintree, St Mary's Road

Enjoy a sumptuous Onam lunch with Kerala Sambar, Appam and Stew, Beetroot Thoran, Mathanga Eriserry, Olan and more. On September 8. At The Raintree, St Mary’s Road. Set lunch or buffet available, 12.30 pm onwards. INR 1,500 ++

The Westin Chennai Velachery

Chef Biju Philiph is collaborating with home chef Rebecca to curate a one-of-a-kind veg and non-veg sadya. Expect staples like Pulissery and Mathanga Erissery, Olan and Avial, while non-vegetarians can look forward to Prawn Pollichathu, Mutton Semi Roast and Fish Fry! At The Westin Chennai Velachery. On September 8. Dine-in is available between 12 to 2 pm and 2 to 3.30 pm. Veg (INR 1,250++), non-veg (INR 1,500++) Book in advance.

ITC Grand Chola

Nendran chips coated with jaggery, Kootu Curry, Avial, Kalan, Erissery and Parippu Thalichathu. These dishes are just a taster of what is in store for the Onam special lunch at ITC Grand Chola. September 7 to 10. For home delivery and takeaway. Meal for two at INR 2,250, meal for four at INR 3,750, inclusive of taxes.