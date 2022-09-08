Mad Over Donuts launches new savoury 'cheese-a-licious' range

Mad Over Donuts launches a delicious surprise for your chatpata taste buds. Their latest additions promise sweet and spicy doughnuts topped with The Laughing Cow’s artisan cheese, which are sure to transport you to cheesy heaven and make you fall in love at first bite. A joyful collaboration like no other, the span-new palatable flavours are perfect to satiate all your cravings in one.

Expect piquant flavors with a whole lot of cheese including Mama Mia, Creamy Pesto & Pizza Paradise. Each doughnut is made with fresh ingredients and herbs, think basil, black olives or a luscious pesto.

Available in outlets pan-India.