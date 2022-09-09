Bussin, a new cloud kitchen, rolls out Mediterranean and Italian classics alongside edgy  veg burgers

Now you don’t have to wait for a Saturday night to place an order from T Nagar’s popular restobar, Dank. As of a couple of weeks ago, the culinary team helmed by celebrity chef Saby Gorai, has expanded operations to accommodate not one but two cloud kitchens — The Arici House (South Indian) and Bussin (Mediterranean and Italian). And we are keen to sample the latter, given the chef’s recent visit to Naples and him regaling us with stories of the long winding queues outside pizzerias there — which you might associate with that memorable scene from Eat, Pray, Love.

Quattro Formaggi





Our thin-crust arrives with a mildly sweet tomato sauce topped by melt-in-the-mouth cubes of Cajun cottage cheese and bell peppers. Satisfying and relatively healthy compared in contrast to a thick layer of stringy mozzarella. “At Bussin, we’re looking at fun, healthy flavours on the go,” chef Saby tells us. Expect clean salad bowls, Turkish kebabs and handmade pasta. We are sent a classic Penne with Creamy Alfredo Sauce with chunks of chicken and corn, and the occasional salty olive to cut through the richness of that white sauce.

Bussin Fried Chicken



We also enjoy appetisers like the Bussin Fried Chicken strips (best enjoyed with a warm crunch so eat immediately upon delivery) and the Paprika dusted pita bread that we dip into homemade hummus. Vegetarians, do not miss the Green House Burger, made with a peas and beet patty that paired with melted cheese and pickles, is a surprisingly juicy bite!

Tomato Basil Bruschetta



For dessert, we recommend the Hazelnut Chocolate Cream-filled Doughnut dusted with icing sugar. This one is not circular with a hole but square, and packs in a liberal dose of decadence to end your meal with.

Meal for two INR 600.

