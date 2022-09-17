Crowne Plaza hosts a Street style Thai food festival with the Royal Thai Consulate Chennai

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park in association with The Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai is hosting a Thai Food Festival from September 16 to 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of The Royal Thai Consulate in Chennai commented the festival aims to strengthen Thailand’s ties with India. The Royal Thai Consulate has arranged to bring in Chef Vina, a Specialty Chef from Thailand for this festival.

Chef Vina will be preparing and serving an array of Thai Street Food Delicacies in addition to many all-time favourites from starters to desserts at The Cappuccino restaurant in Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, for both lunch and dinner.

Anand Nair, GM of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park and Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of The Royal Thai Consulate in Chennai

Anand Nair, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park said: "It's an honour for us to associate with The Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai and host this festival. After the pandemic, this is the first time that we are bringing in an international chef to showcase authentic Thai food at the hotel and thereby offer an opportunity for our discerning guests to relish the cuisine from Thailand since many of them would not have been able to travel for the past two years.”