Enjoy bowls of Massaman Curry and Glass Noodle Salad at Novotel's Songkran Thai Food Festival 

The world-famous Songkran Thai New Year is a time when family comes first, respect is paid to elders, and people visit the temples to take part in traditional ceremonies. And while those experiences might be far away for those in Chennai this weekend, famed Chef Tanawat Hoonghual from Thailand has curated a special menu featuring authentic Thai delicacies that is available to taste till April 16.



Apart from popular favourites like Thai Green Curry, the chef who is better known by his nickname ‘Namton’ will also be serving Thai dishes that are well-loved, yet little-known outside the homes of Thai people like Kaeng Liang – a spicy herbal vegetable soup and Kluay Buad Chee or Banana in coconut milk for those with an unapologetic sweet tooth. We get chatting to find out more:

What is in store for guests at the festival?

The menu curated for this food festival is a combination of widely-loved Thai dishes which have drawn multiple accolades like Massaman Curry which has topped CNN’s world’s 50 best foods in 2021 and Kaeng Khiew Wan or Green Curry, among many others. Apart from well-loved selections, I have opened the gate of my culinary home to Chennaites with a curated number of Thai dishes that are well-loved, yet little-known outside the homes of Thai people like Kaeng Liang – a spicy herbal vegetable soup and ‘Kluay Buad Chee’ or ‘Banana in coconut milk’ for those with unapologetic sweet tooth.

Chef Tanawat Hoonghual





Name three dishes that are a must try.

There are many new dishes that Chennaites have not heard about! But these are three the must try:

1. Massaman curry

2. Yum Woonsen (Glass Noodle Salad)

3. Kaeng Liang (Spicy herbal soup)

Tom Kha Gai





Have you travelled with local ingredients for more authentic flavours?

Thai ingredients can be found in grocery and supermarket stores in Chennai and across South India, thanks to the food popularity here which makes it easy for chefs and Thai food-lovers to prepare and taste authentic Thai flavours.

Pandanus Chicken





Tell us a little bit about traditions back home that go along with the Songkran festival.

We celebrate the coming-together of family members whereby the younger members of the family pay respects and ask for forgiveness and blessings from the elder members of the family by pouring scented water on their palms. The Songkran festival resonates with the Taste of Thailand food festival at Novotel as Thai food unites and brings everyone – family and friends, together.

On till April 16. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. INR 2,499 ++ with beverages.