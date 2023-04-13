Here are three spots in Chennai to feast on a Tamil New Year spread you will not forget

It’s that time of the year to wish your friends and family Puthāaṇdu vāaazhthugal! Usher in new beginnings this Tamil New Year’s day as you celebrate this auspicious occasion with colourful kolams and the customary meal dotted with traditional delicacies from Mango Pachadi and Ulundu Vadai to Meen Monga Curry and the much-loved Asoka Halwa. Here are three restaurants in Chennai that promise to pull all the stops for a feast for the ages.

Warm & kozhi

This Tamil New Year, enjoy traditional delicacies like Manga Pachadi, Tulsi Rasam, Ulundu Vadai, Murungai Keerai Adai and Manathakkali Vathal Kuzhambu. Non vegetarians can delight in Kozhi Melagu Chaaru, Eral Porichathu, Kozhi Uppu Kari, Vaigai Kari Sukka and Meen Monga Curry. Round off the meal with desserts like Javvarisi Semiya Payasam, Asoka Halwa and Coffee Ice Cream. At Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel. Vegetarian thali at INR 2,450 ++, Non-vegetarian at INR 2,850 ++

Six tastes

This Tamil Puthandu, enjoy a special brunch which includes all six tastes sweet, sour, spicy, salt, bitter, and astringent with chefs curating the traditional dishes from their local regions of Tamil Nadu. Some of the specials include the Thangai Poli, Banana Paniyaram, and Poppy Seed Payasam. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa. INR 2,499 ++ per person.

Some mor?

Feast on this 'Tamil New Year and Vishu special brunch' with a marathon spread that includes Thalicha Neer Mor, Naddan Nandu Rasam and starters like Podi Paniyaram, Attu Kari Sukka and Malabari Prawn Tikka. The mains feature Kai Kootu Curry, Vendakkai Pachidi, Attu Kari Biryani and Mansatti Meen Kozhambu. And wrap up with Ellurundai and Palakkad Pal Kova for dessert. At Waterside, Feathers hotel INR 2,500 nett.